Authorities: Fire destroys nearly 40 cars

By Adam Staten

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Nearly 40 vehicles were destroyed in an overnight fire on the city’s south side, according to the Indianapolis Fire Department.

Around 1:45 a.m., crews were called to Insurance Auto Auctions in the 3200 block of South Harding Street for fire and possible explosions.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters witnessed heavy fire and began battling the flames.

IFD said that after an aggressive attack, the auto yard fire was under control just before 3:30 a.m.

The department said the “explosions” were magnesium product, tires and fuel tanks from the vehicles.

No injuries were reported, according to IFD.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. However, IFD said Insurance Auto Auctions management was looking into the possibility of a lightning strike.

