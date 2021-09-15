First Vermont man to die from COVID-19 honored with clock

CNN - Regional

By John Hawks

Click here for updates on this story

LUDLOW, Vermont (WPTZ) — There was a special dedication Tuesday in memory of the first Vermont man known to die from COVID-19.

In Ludlow, a clock was dedicated to Bob Kirkbride, who was 93 years old when he died of the disease in March 2020. He was laid to rest three months later near the base of Okemo Mountain in the Pleasant View Cemetery.

“It’s a fabulous tribute to Bob, and a tremendous memorial for all those who make our valley a special place,” said Art Randolph, a Ludlow Rotarian.

Kirkbride lived in Ludlow for more than 70 years. He served Vermonters as a police officer in Burlington and later as a Ludlow volunteer firefighter in Ludlow for 65 years eventually rising to the rank of chief.

He was a veteran of World War II and later the Korean War and a longtime member of the rotary club.

“A father, a friend, a member of the rotary club for 60 sum-odd years,” said Kim Lampert, a Ludlow Rotarian.

The clock stands on the corner of Elm and Main streets. His daughters Deb Khiel and Martha Chessie attended the dedication ceremony at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

“We will forever be humbled and thankful for everything they’ve done. Every time we go by this clock, we’re going to have big smiles and great memories,” Khiel said.

“It’s there for him,” Chessie said.

Kirkbride’s impact on the community and his willingness to donate his time has been missed.

That’s why the rotary believes a clock is so fitting.

“Dad, first thing in the morning, coins went in his pockets and watch went on his arm,” said Chessie “He always wanted to be on time.”

A message that it will be in the community for years to come.

“It could become a landmark, as people come into town they’ll see it,” Lampert said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.