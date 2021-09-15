Snake-on-snake crime leaves woman spooked by slithery serpent

CNN - Regional

By Ryan Bisesi

CARY, North Carolina (WRAL) — A cannibalistic snake went for an afternoon snack on Monday, much to the shock of a Cary woman standing outside her front door.

A picture the woman posted online shows a snake eating another snake along a neighborhood sidewalk. The unlucky snake is shown engulfed in a black snake’s mouth.

The woman said the snake was still eating his meal around midnight, 10 hours after she first made the discovery while going out to make a phone call. The mother was with her 1-year-old child at the time near their home on Westhigh Street. She told WRAL the snake got spooked when she took her dogs out during the ordeal and tried to eject its meal.

“He did have a good self preservation instinct, I took my dogs out (on leash) and apparently, got too close to him. He quickly tried to regurgitate his meal which I was hoping he would finish! I didn’t want it left in my yard.”

The woman, who did not wish to be named for this story, posted a photo of snake’s meal via the neighborhood bulletin board site NextDoor. The two snakes appeared to be similar in size.

Animal experts say it’s common for several different kinds of snakes to eat other snakes.

The Triangle is no stranger to bizarre snake episodes this summer, as the days-long search for a missing Zebra Cobra in Raleigh became a local phenomenon in June.

