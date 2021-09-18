Passengers deplaned after fuel truck, plane collide at Asheville Regional Airport

CNN - Regional

By Brittany Whitehead

FLETCHER, North Carolina (WLOS) — An Asheville Regional Airport spokesperson confirmed that a fuel truck crashed into an aircraft with people on board Friday afternoon, Sept. 17.

At approximately 1:40 p.m. Friday, there was a collision between a fuel truck and an airplane that had just pushed back from the gate, according to Tina Kinsey, director of marketing and PR with the airport.

United flight 3937 to ORD (Chicago) was the only aircraft involved, and the flight was canceled after the collision.

The passengers aboard the plane were deplaned, and no injuries have been reported, Kinsey said.

No other airport operations were impacted, and the airport is open and operational as usual.

