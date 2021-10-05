Police arrest accused gang member for allegedly sending drug-infused letters to Georgia prisons

CNN - Regional

By WGCL Staff

ROSWELL, Georgia (WGCL) — A 47-year-old man, known for his alleged involvement in the Ghostface Gangsters criminal gang, has been arrested for a range of crimes tied to an operation that illegally sent drugs to prisoners.

Roswell police arrested Stephen Mott in July while patrolling the parking lot of a local hotel on 1500 Market Blvd. Officers were scanning the parking area in search of stolen cars and wanted persons. After receiving the results of a license plate inquiry, they learned that one of the vehicles belonged to Mott, who was actively wanted out of Cobb County for felony drug charges.

Inside Mott’s vehicle, officers found multiple syringes, scales, drug testing kits and other drug related objects.

Further investigation led to the execution of a search warrant on Mott’s hotel room. Inside, investigators located 8.5 pounds of synthetic cannabinoids, 1.57 ounces of methamphetamine, 14.7 grams of heroin and various tools believed to be used to manufacture and process drugs.

A months-long investigation would lead detectives to determine that Mott was not only a known member of the “Ghostface Gangsters” criminal gang, but had allegedly been purchasing synthetic cannabinoids in powdered form.

Police say he converted the powder to liquid and soaked it into a paper. That drug-infused paper was then sent to various Georgia prisons under the disguise of an ordinary letter.

Mott remains in custody of the Fulton County Jail and has been charged with the following offenses:

Manufacture/Deliver/Distribute/Administer/Sell/Possess with Intent to Distribute Controlled Substance. Obstruction of Law Enforcement Officer. Possession and Use of Drug Related Objects. Purchase/Possess/Have Under Control Synthetic Cannabinoid, Synthetic Marijuana, or K-2. Trafficking in Heroin. Trafficking in Methamphetamine. Use of Communication Facility in Committing Crime. Attempt or Conspiracy to Violate Georgia Controlled Substance Act. Participating in Criminal Gang Activity.

