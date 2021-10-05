Student facing charges after bringing loaded handgun to school in Connecticut

CNN - Regional

By Kaitlyn Naples

HAMDEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — A high school student is facing charges after being found with a loaded handgun in school on Tuesday.

Around 1 p.m., officers were called to the high school after hearing that a 17-year-old student was in possession with a gun over the weekend.

For precautionary reasons, the student was brought to the principal’s office. At the same time, a ‘stay-in-place’ order was given while police investigated.

According to police, the student became uncooperative, but police were ultimately able to diffuse the situation and the student complied.

Police found a loaded .45 caliber handgun in the student’s backpack.

The teen was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of a weapon on school grounds, second-degree reckless endangerment, and second-degree breach of peace.

They were taken to a juvenile detention center in Bridgeport.

Detectives are assisting with the investigation regarding the firearm.

Hamden police will have an increased presence at the high school in the days ahead.

School officials will also have a crisis team available for students and staff that have any concerns related to this incident.

Hamden police said they encourage anyone with information regarding weapons or student safety to always come forward.

“Today serves as an important reminder of the collaboration efforts between the community, the Board of Education and the Hamden Police Department to help keep the public and our student population safe,” a press release said.

