Woman with cerebral palsy, family on verge of homelessness

By Jaclyn Schultz

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — A woman with cerebral palsy and her family are in danger of losing their home in seven days.

They face the same crisis as thousands in Southern Nevada: They are unable to find anywhere to rent and live amid low inventory of affordable housing, and sky-rocketing prices.

“I’ve gotten desperate. I feel like I’ve finally failed,” said Lillian Proctor, who cares for daughter Veronica, 28. Veronica cannot speak, feed herself, or lift herself up. She must be carried or moved in a wheelchair. Her mother provides round-the-clock care for her, and had to quit her job in social work to do so.

Proctor’s rent has always been paid for through Section 8, and her landlord has never gone without payments; however, Proctor said the landlord’s other tenants did not pay rent, forcing her landlord into a situation where he must sell his North Las Vegas-area home to recoup financial losses.

Proctor said despite $2,400 in guaranteed rent to any landlord, she has been searching for months without success. One landlord approved her on the condition she pay $4,800 as a deposit.

She doesn’t have the money.

Proctor said she has paid $600 in rental application fees, only to be turned away left and right. Numerous residents across Southern Nevada have said the unregulated rental market has forced them to scramble to search for homes, and pay numerous application fees upwards of $1,000 with no guarantee of a rental.

From families to seniors on fixed incomes, thousands have seen rents rise from 20% to 50% to even double the amount of the previous lease.

“I’m on HotPads, Zillow. I’ve borrowed cars to knock on doors,” Proctor said. “I have never asked for help for [Veronica]. I try to remain strong. I don’t want [Veronica and my son My’kah] to think it’s their fault.”

Proctor went to court to ask a judge for more time to find a place and move. The judge gave her until Nov. 18. If she and all of Veronica’s medical equipment is not out by then, she will receive an eviction notice.

Help of Southern Nevada said more than 3,200 people and families are on their waiting list in the search for affordable and permanent housing. The list includes seniors, those on disability or a limited income, and families and people who get aid through Section 8 housing.

“There is a struggle to compete with private renters, and people who can pay more. We need more landlords and hotel owners willing to rent to our population,” said Kelly Robson, chief social services officer.

The organization helps connect families to landlords who are willing to accept Section 8 housing or other federal and social service funding.

If you are a family about to be homeless in 14 days, or landlord willing to assist families, Help of Southern Nevada has resources available. Contact info@helpsonv.org or visit their website.

