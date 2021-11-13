Family turning pain into purpose on quest for justice

By Troy Washington

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — As the uptick in local violence continues one family is fed up with the crime. The Johnson’s lost their son Clint last month he was fifteen. Now his parents are on a mission to make sure no one else stands in their shoes.

For those who knew Clint Johnson III according to his parents he was simply known as “3” by friends and family.

The sophomore who reached others through basketball is still touching lives. Now his parents plan to use their son’s influence to help steer others to the right path before it’s too late.

“He knew a lot of people and a lot of kids. I know he was saved so he is with the Lord. It’s time for us to save other people we can’t be selfish when it comes to this,” said Sharen Johnson.

The Justice for Three rally will take place next Friday at six at Spectrum Church on Vincent Avenue.

