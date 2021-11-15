Funeral directors hold Stop the Violence demonstration

By Shannon Miller

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — The Funeral Directors and Morticians Association of Nevada is raising awareness of an increase in murders since 2020.

The group organized a Stop the Violence demonstration on Sunday. The peaceful march and procession of hearses started near Owens and H Street, brining together funeral directors and families who have lost a loved one to violence in the valley.

According to Las Vegas police, the community has seen a 67% increase in murders compared to last year.

“We’ve had alone in our funeral home this year we’ve had over 50 homicide cases that we’ve been dealing with- working with those families, dealing with their loss and helping with them navigating through the world is something that nobody should have to go through but unfortunately because this is not a perfect world this is something that most of us will have to deal with at one point or another,” said Courtney Hemphill from Giddens Memorial Chapel.

Grief counselors were offered by the funeral homes that participated. Funeral arrangers there said the event is to raise awareness that they can also can offer support after a death.

