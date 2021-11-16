Biological family of Isabella ‘Ariel’ Kalua considering legal action against state

By Eddie Dowd

HONOLULU (KITV) — The biological family of Isabella “Ariel” Kalua continue their pursuit for answers, and now they say they could take legal action against the state for its failure to keep her safe.

The family says they are basing the possible legal action due to alleged incompetencies. Police say Isabella died at the hands of her adoptive parents sometime in August 2021.

In an exclusive interview on Monday with KITV4, the little girl’s biological aunt, Lana Idao, said there are still a lot of questions about why Isabella was placed with the family. Idao said right now “all options are on the table” to get justice for the young girl.

“We’ll keep fighting and never let her name of her be put back into a corner, to make sure we learn from this and we carry it out for her. To make sure no other children go through the same thing she went through,” said Idao.

Isabella’s adoptive parents — Lehua and Isaac “Sonny” Kalua — are now in custody on charges of second degree murder.

