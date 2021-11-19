Mississippi Girl scout troops collect over 1,700 canned goods during food drive

By Christopher Pipkin

JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Over the past few months, Girl Scout troops around the Jackson area have been holding food drives in an effort to “fill the van” with canned goods to benefit Stewpot.

Girl Scouts of Greater Mississippi collected over 1,700 cans during the drive.

The group loaded the food up and delivered it Thursday.

Organizers said with the current food shortage across the county and COVID-19 they are proud of their troops for stepping up to help others.

“Not only because of COVID, but because of the needs of this particular area in the city of Jackson. And, so, therefore, with you partnerships not only with girl scouts it is a great need that we are trying to fill,” said Cassandra Stoval, board member.

“We thought this would just be a great way to give back as an organization and let people know that Girl Scouts is still active, and we are more than cookies, and we are looking to change things in our communities,” said Tye Tripp, Girl Scouts leader.

The food will be added to the Stewpot Pantry. Some of the donations will be used to prepare groceries and holiday food basket orders for clients.

