California farm and ranch pumps out thousands of pies amid holiday rush

WATSONVILLE, California (KSBW) — Families are getting ready for Thanksgiving and for many that includes a pie from Gizdich Ranch in Watsonville.

For over 60 years, Gizdich Ranch has never missed a Thanksgiving, selling delicious pies to literally thousands. For Thanksgiving alone, they’re pumping out around 7,000 pies.

“Thanksgiving is the busiest holiday that we have,” said Cynthia Gizdich. “It’s the busiest two weeks all year long and we have to prepare for it. So that includes the grocery stores and all the people that did call in early enough to get their pre-paid pre-ordered pies.”

Gizdich Ranch said its pies attract customers from all over.

“They don’t just come from down the street, they’re coming from different towns. All the way past San Jose all the way down to Carmel, all the way to Hollister, San Juan Bautista, they come a long ways to get a pie,” said Gizdich Ranch owner, Nita Gizdich.

The crews here are working around the clock, late nights and early mornings. Like so many businesses these days, they’re short-staffed and being hit by the supply chain breakdown.

“Our supplies definitely, the price of things have gone up our ingredients have gone up. Like the sweet and condensed milk. Today our distributor didn’t bring it. So we’re scrambling to get those pumpkin pies done by tomorrow,” Cynthia Gizdich said.

Despite the challenges, the ovens stay hot and the baking doesn’t stop until every pie ordered is on its way to holiday tables far and wide.

“It’s always warm to my heart when people come and get their pies they ordered. It makes me feel so so so good in my heart,” Nita Gizdich said.

All fresh baked pies are sold out for Thanksgiving but people are still able to get their names on the list for Christmas pies.

