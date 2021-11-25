Police chase ends when vehicle crashes into hotel

By Zoe Brown

Click here for updates on this story

LIBERTY, Missouri (KCTV, KSMO) — A police chase that started in Clinton County on Wednesday ultimately ended when the vehicle crashed into a hotel in Liberty.

According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started after a deputy saw a vehicle with stolen plates.

The chase went south on I-35. Deputies were able to successfully use tire spikes on the vehicle. It then went off the road, onto N. Church Road, and into a parking lot.

“Both occupants bailed while the vehicle was still in motion crashing into the hotel,” the sheriff’s office said.

However, one person was quickly taken into custody by a deputy.

The driver, who has been identified as Jeremy Perkins of Independence, ran off into the hotel. He went to the third floor and into a room that housekeeping was cleaning. There, he closed the door and proceeded to take a shower. At that time, the authorities went in and took him into custody.

Perkins was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant for felony driving while revoked.

The sheriff’s office has applied for 16 charges. He has been formally charged with:

Receiving stolen property Speeding Property damage Resisting arrest His bond has been set at $5,000.

The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office thanked the Clay County Sheriff’s Office and the Liberty Police Department for their help with this incident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.