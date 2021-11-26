Atlanta mom serves Thanksgiving meal to local firefighters

By Savannah Louie

SOUTH FULTON, Georgia (WGCL) — Every Thanksgiving cook is familiar with controlled chaos, but probably not to the same degree as one South Fulton mom.

Renee Mumford cooks for her family, but not before putting them to work for others. They have spent days preparing Thanksgiving meals for firefighters in South Fulton.

“We started Sunday,” said Mumford. “We were up every night until 1 a.m. Last night it was until 4:30 a.m.”

Thursday, their hard work came to fruition, as they delivered boxes of homemade meals with turkeys, desserts, and fixings.

The meals aren’t just for first responders, explained Mumford. She says they’re family.

Firefighters from South Fulton Station 7 were the first to respond to a tragic accident that killed two of Mumford’s sons in 2016.

“It’s difficult, but I will say to anybody and everybody, when you put God first, it helps us to move,” said Mumford. “We could not move without him.”

No one can replace a child, but Mumford’s family has grown in spite of her loss.

“You have to understand, I became everyone’s mother,” she said.

Among those getting a meal today is Mumford’s third son, Jerrell, who became a firefighter for South Fulton the year after his brothers died.

“A lot of these guys are my brothers. Not biologically, but brother from another mother,” he said.

The family – by blood and by choice – says Thanksgiving is a day to share a meal and a message of gratitude with others.

“The things you can’t put a price on,” explained Jerrell. “That’s what Thanksgiving is about. You can get this and that, but without your family and friends, what is there to be there for?”

