Woman charged after deputies seize 41 animals from Rutherford County home

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Numerous animals were seized and a woman charged Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, in an animal cruelty case in Rutherford County.

After the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office and Rutherford County Animal Control executed a search warrant on Paws Ranch Road, 23 horses, 17 goats and one sheep were seized.

Rutherford County authorities said the animals were dispersed to rescues and foster homes until a court decision is reached.

Delores Hanser, 63, was charged with 11 counts of misdemeanor cruelty to animals, one count of improper burial (local ordinance) and two counts of specific animal care requirements (local ordinance).

Hanser was taken before the magistrate and received a $10,000 unsecured bond.

