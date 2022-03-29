‘Angel donor’ helps re-open Patriot Sandwich Company after pandemic closure

By Brooke Rogers

Click here for updates on this story

DENTON, Texas (KTVT) — Back in business! That’s the case for a Denton restaurant that was forced to close during COVID. And it’s all because of an ‘angel donor’ who was touched by the mission of the Patriot Sandwich Company.

The doors have only been open again for three days. But the line at the Patriot Sandwich Company is an indication of more than just good food.

“I was excited, because what the shop stands for is a good cause,” said customer Linda Davis.

David Jordan, an Army veteran who served in the Iraq War, opened the Denton restaurant to support veterans. That was in February 2020.

“And March 16, the world shut down,” he said.

Then, last summer, Jordan was denied Restaurant Revitalization Funds after previously being approved. He was forced to shutter the store – until an “angel donor” – who wishes to remain anonymous – gave him $45,000.

“My life is just going down the drain, and she goes, ‘Well, I want to help,’” said Jordan.

He still operates on a skeletal budget, and his employees are all volunteers. But customers say the community needs places like this.

“I was in the Army, so I’m glad he’s helping people, giving back,” said customer Tim Rush.

Even with his financial struggles, Jordan donates a portion of his proceeds to We Got Your Six, a non-profit that assists homeless veterans, which he once was.

And for a restaurant with the motto “changing the world one sandwich at a time,” it was one person who changed the world for its owner.

“It makes me want to cry,” Jordan said. “It shows me that there are still good people in the world. It shows me that people believe in my mission and believe what I’m trying to do.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.