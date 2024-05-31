Idaho Power files 7.3% rate increase

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho Power is requesting an overall base rate increase of 7.31%, or $99.29 million for customers.

The request was filed with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission on Friday. The request is to take effect in January 2025 or later.

Idaho Power says the request only focuses on recovering costs associated with infrastructure investments and labor expenses that were not included for collection i the company's last rate case but will be benefitting customers by year-end 2024.

The company said residential customers using 950 kilowatt hours per month would see a monthly bill increase of about $7.48.

Proposed impacts for all Idaho customers are shown in the table below:

Limited Scope Rate Request

Percentage Change from Current Base Revenue Residential Small General Service Large General Service 1 Large Power 2 Irrigation 7.25% 7.30% 6.83% 6.50% 9.50%

The Idaho Public Utilities Commission will review the proposed rate increase. Written comments will be accepted through the IPUC website under Case No. IPC-E-24-07. The evaluation could take several months to review.