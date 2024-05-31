Rocky Mountain Power requests general rate increase of 26.8%

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Rocky Mountain Power is requesting a rate increase for Idaho customers.

The request comes as the Idaho Public Utilities Commission approved their annual energy cost adjustment rate increase starting June 1, 2024.

The energy cost adjustment rate will increase the average residential customer using 783 kilowatt-hours of electricity by about $7.39.

Rocky Mountain Power is now filing a request with the Idaho Public Utilities Commission for a general rate increase of 26.8% or $92.4 million over the next two years.

In a news release, the company said, "To ease the effects of these increased costs on customer bills, the company proposed a rate mitigation plan to phase in the requested increase through two rate changes. Specifically, $66.7 million or 19.4 percent of the overall increase would become effective on January 1, 2025, and $25.7 million or 6.3 percent from 2025 rates would become effective on January 1, 2026..

The average residential customer would see an increase of 17.9%, or about $19.90 on January 1, 2025, and an increase of 5.3%, or about $6.94 on January 1, 2026.

They say even with the proposed increase, Idaho customers will pay among the lowest rates in the nation for their electric service.

Rocky Mountain Power’s request proposes the following changes by rate schedule:

Proposed Price Change Effective Jan. 1, 2025 Effective Jan. 1, 2026 Residential - Schedule 1 17.9% 5.3% Residential - Schedule 36 19.2% 6.0% General Service - Schedule 6 20.5% 6.8% General Service - Schedule 9 18.6% 6.5% Irrigation - Schedule 10 22.5% 6.8% General Service - Schedule 23 19.9% 6.4% General Service - Schedule 35 20.8% 6.9% Public Street Lighting 6.7% 0% Contract - Schedule 400 18.5% 6.5% Overall Increase 19.4% 6.3%

The Idaho Public Utilities Commission will look at the rate increase and could take several months.

The public will have an opportunity to comment on the request through the IPUC website. The proposed rate increase is Case No. PAC-E-24-04.