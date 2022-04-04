1 dead after crash with deputy who was responding to armed robbery call

By WLOS Staff

Click here for updates on this story

ANDERSON, South Carolina (WLOS) — One person is dead after a crash with an Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputy.

The sheriff’s office said the crash happened Sunday, April 3, at about 3:30 p.m. in Anderson County.

The deputy was responding to an armed robbery when the crash happened.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the driver of a Nissan was entering the road from a private drive when the deputy struck the vehicle.

Both the deputy and the driver of the other vehicle were taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Nissan later died. The person’s identity has not been released.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.