Police officer struck by car while handling accident scene, sustains severe injuries

By WBZ Staff

LEOMINSTER, Massachusetts (WBZ) — A Leominster police officer was hit by a car Friday night while attending to an OUI accident. Officer Garrett Hardy, who has been an officer for five years with the Leominster Police Department, is now going to need surgery after the accident.

He sustained a broken bone below his knee, a concussion, and a severe road rash. It happened a little after 9:00 p.m. on Lancaster Street at Elm Hill Avenue on Route 117.

According to Leominster Police Chief Aaron Kennedy, Hardy was standing outside his cruiser while helping guide a tow truck driver out of a parking lot.

Kennedy added that Hardy is going to be out of work for an extended period of time.

As of Saturday morning, no charges have been filed yet against the driver. The woman who hit Hardy stayed on the scene. She was going home to Framingham when she hit Hardy.

