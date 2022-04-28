2 flown to hospital after bus carrying college baseball players flipped along highway

By Charly Edsitty

Click here for updates on this story

WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — Two people had to be flown to the hospital after a private charter bus carrying college baseball players rolled over along Highway 290 and FM 362 late Wednesday night in Waller County.

The Waller Police Department told ABC13 that they were called to the scene, near a Buc-ee’s, for a charter bus that overturned.

When authorities arrived, they found the bus on its side and the injured players from Spartans Post Grad Academy.

In an update at about 10:40 a.m. Thursday, Waller police said that 21 people were on board, including two coaches and the driver.

Sixteen people were injured. Of those, 14 went to local hospitals.

The two people flown to the hospital had non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

ABC13 has learned the bus was heading home to Montgomery from Austin, where the team competed in a tournament.

“I just remember I was watching my Netflix, and then out of nowhere, I hear a noise and the bus goes crazy. My body went loose. I remember I was on the ground when I opened my eyes. It was pretty scary,” said student Jacobi Allen.

Officials say one person was trapped and had to be removed from the bus by the fire department.

No other vehicles were involved, but the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.