Firefighters force entry into Vancouver garage to put out fire, rescue pet turtle

By KPTV Staff

VANCOUVER, Washington (KPTV) — Firefighters rescued a pet turtle from a house fire in Vancouver, and everyone else inside escaped safely, on Saturday night.

The Vancouver Fire Department said just after 11 p.m. Saturday, firefighters responded to the 17400 block of Southeast 32nd Avenue. When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage. Firefighters had to cut the garage door with a circular saw to get inside. They put the fire out within 15 minutes.

Firefighters searched the home, but everyone inside escaped safely. They rescued a pet turtle from the garage.

VFD said the cause of the fire is under investigation.

