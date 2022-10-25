Deported U.S. Veteran coming back to El Paso from Juarez after 28 years

By Heriberto Perez

JUAREZ, Mexico (KVIA) — United States Navy Veteran Gerardo Sotelo Pinales is set to return to his hometown of El Paso after being in Juarez for 28 years.

He was deported after he started doing drugs at his young age.

Sotelo was living in a homeless shelter in Juarez. He suffered different health difficulties while in Juarez. He had his leg amputated due to diabetes in March.

He was allowed to cross the border today in his wheelchair through the Bridge of the Americas. Some deported Veterans joined him as he crosses back to his hometown.

Different organizations helped him to bring him back to El Paso; they will start Gerardo’s journey back at the Chamizal park in Juarez before walking across the bridge Monday morning.

Gerardo served on the U.S.S. Iwo Jima; all his family lives in El Paso.

Lorelei Horse Stands Waiting spoke with ABC-7 about her non-profit called “All Relations United,” they assist veterans who’ve been left behind including deported veterans.

