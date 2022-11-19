He thought he graduated high school; now a grandfather, what he did next was incredible

By MARLEE GINTER

YUBA CITY, California (KOVR) — It’s an incredible journey to a cap and gown after a local man had his diploma dreams crushed.

For more than 20 years, he thought he had graduated high school. He went on to several jobs, even becoming a manager at a big box store.

But when he needed to prove he graduated, he was devastated to find out he couldn’t. What he had to do next, now as a grandfather, is incredible.

Wayne Osborne already has some of life’s most precious gifts — two kids, three grandchildren and steady jobs — but when he went for his dream job, he hit a nightmare discovering he never got his high school diploma. He was short more than 80 credits.

“They said, ‘Oh, you never graduated,’ and I said, ‘I never graduated?'” Osborne said.

Osborne was devastated when he got the news.

“I actually sat in my car in the parking lot and I started crying. I was like, ‘Oh my God,'” he said.

Gary Criddle is one of many at Sutter County Adult Education, who helped Osborne finally nab that diploma.

“We want to give everybody an equal shot to earn that diploma,” said Jake Holmes with Sutter County Adult Education.

“He had a drive and a passion. He was fired up to get that diploma and I was like, ‘Alright, that’s half the battle right there,'” Criddle said.

He didn’t just win the battle, he crushed it. Osborne graduated as valedictorian for all to see. Most importantly, he and his kids are now reaching for the stars together.

“We always pinky [promise] each other and say, ‘You got this, you got this, go be great,’ ” he said. “We both got a dream. She wants to be a veterinarian, and like I said, I want to work for PG&E one day.”

It took Osborne two years to earn the missing credits all while working long hours as a truck driver and construction worker. But now that he has that degree, he’ll continue applying for his dream job at Pacific Gas and Electric.

