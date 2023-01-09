Skip to Content
Wisconsin recycling initiative brings new life to community gardens

By Gabriella Garza

    MILWAUKEE (WISN) — The holidays have passed, the gifts have been unwrapped and now the Christmas tree must go.

But instead tossing the old tree in the dump — you can give it a second life.

The Garden District Neighborhood Association is encouraging their neighbors to go sustainable.

“In this very area we want to promote environmental sustainability we are in the middle of the green corridor which is the living laboratory of environmental sustainability,” said Alderman Scott Spiker, 13th District of Milwaukee.

This new initiative is turning old, live Christmas trees into mulch to then use to revitalize the community garden in the Spring.

“I’m all about keeping things out of the landfill so we recycle everything that we can,” said Dawn Riegel, treasurer of the Garden District Neighborhood Association.

This is the first year for the collection event with plans to turn this into an annual event.

You can find more information on the Garden District Neighborhood Association here:

milwaukeegdna.com

