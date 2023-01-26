Anonymous person donates $1M to help construct new YMCA

By Brianna Owczarzak

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — An anonymous person donated $1 million to help construct a new facility for the YMCA of Greater Flint.

The new facility, which is part of the Harrison Street Commons project, will be built in downtown Flint.

“On behalf of all the residents of our community who will learn, grow, and thrive at the new YMCA, I am incredibly grateful for this transformational gift,” said Shelly Hilton, YMCA of Greater Flint CEO. “This amazing donation brings us one step closer to seeing the completion of Harrison Street Commons, a campus devoted to health and education in the heart of Flint.”

The construction for the new facility will cost $21 million.

This donation follows a similar donation from NBA champion Kyle Kuzma.

The YMCA of Greater Flint is trying to raise additional funds for the project, which is scheduled to begin in the spring.

“Our donor hopes that this gift inspires others in the community to dig deep and support a project that will serve many in Genesee County for generations to come,” Hilton said.

The new YMCA is scheduled to open Jan. 1, 2025. Operations will continue at the current branch until then.

