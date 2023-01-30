‘Another senseless act of violence,’ Young man killed in Mattapan shooting

By PAUL BURTON

BOSTON (WBZ) — A young man is dead after a shooting in broad daylight on Sunday. It happened at the corner of Freemont and Babson Streets in Mattapan.

“Upon arrival, they located the young male in the area of 119 Babson Street suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Boston EMS responded to the scene but unfortunately, the young man did not survive his wounds,” Superintendent Filipe Colon said.

One neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said he heard an SUV pull up in front of his driveway. “I noticed that a gentleman got out of the vehicle and walked next door of my house, the apartment building next door to my house. He walked over there and then minutes later you hear gunshots, five gunshots,” the man said.

Seconds later the man hopped back into the SUV and took off, the neighbor added.

“Another senseless act of violence, we need some support from the public,” Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said.

Streets were blocked off for hours as police investigated and spoke with neighbors.

Police said they believe the man was targeted and this was an isolated incident.

“Our hearts go out to our communities and everyone who is affected, we have had a very good and swift response here as you can see,” Suffolk Country District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

Many residents returning from church said this is a very troubled corner.

“It’s sad, a lot of the youth are dying at too young of an age to understand it and for what?” the neighbor said.

Police said this is Boston’s second homicide in 2023.

“We are a city where if you put us up against most other big cities, things are going in the right direction but that is no comfort for the families or individuals whose lives have been impacted and will never be the same again,” Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said.

Police are still investigating and they are asking the public for help. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact them.

