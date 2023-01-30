Lawmakers to hear testimony on possible Sanford-Fairview Health merger

By WCCO Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We’re expecting to learn more Monday about a potential healthcare system merger with impacts in Minnesota.

Lawmakers will hear testimony about the impact of a potential merger between Sanford and Fairview Health.

Leaders from Sanford and Fairview say the merger would improve patient care and help with financial concerns. Opponents say it could actually increase costs, limit patient access, and threaten jobs.

It could also impact the U of M hospitals that Fairview oversees.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.