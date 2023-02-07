New Mexico high school students found dead in garage

By Hamilton Kahn

EDGEWOOD, New Mexico (KOAT) — Three students at Moriarty High School were found dead inside of a garage in Edgewood, New Mexico Sunday.

According to the Edgewood Police Department, carbon monoxide poisoning may be the cause of death for all three teenagers.

Carbon Monoxide is an odorless, flammable gas often known as a silent killer. Police said a propane heater was found at the scene. However, there is no indication of foul play involved.

Moriarty High principal, Robert Adams, said the community is still in disbelief.

“All three students were sophomores. Students that are here are dealing —you know, some of them want to be around their friends. Some of them want to be around their teachers. Some of them want to talk about it. Some of them want to be alone. Our district has a crisis response team, and the crisis response team showed this morning after some organization last night,” he said. ” A counselor is going to every one of those students’ classes today and making sure that their peers have somebody to talk to in class. I had a group of seniors that came to me this morning and wanted to organize an opportunity for all students in the school to go and write thoughts about these students, but they wanted to set it up in a way where they were playing games and having snacks and doing things that way.”

The Edgewood Police Department would like to stress to the community the dangers of Carbon Monoxide and the importance of having Carbon Monoxide detectors in homes and workspaces where heaters and appliances are in use.

“Carbon Monoxide is extremely dangerous, it cannot be seen, smelled, or heard. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and the community. We also are working with our local school district to provide chaplains and counseling to fellow students and families,” they said.

