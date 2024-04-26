As Idaho institutions raise tuition costs, will CEI do the same?

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - With four Idaho institutions raising their tuition prices, are community colleges doing the same thing?

Local News 8 visited the College of Eastern Idaho to hear what they have to say.

CEI’s tuition has always been lower. Staff says it is about $140 a credit.

Inflation played a major role in raising prices for the four institutions. Local News 8 asked CEI’s Vice President of Academic and Student Affairs, Lori Barber, if the college will raise its prices in the near future because of inflation.

"It's certainly something that CEI will examine, but we will never be anywhere as close to the tuition as a university,” she said. “The increasing cost of faculty, equipment, buildings, infrastructure, keeping the lights on…as those costs increase, those are something that we have to take into consideration as we think about increasing tuition."

Barber says CEI’s tuition has not gone up in about two years. She says even with the low costs, students can get an excellent education. More information about CEI tuition can be found HERE.