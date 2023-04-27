NFL Draft’s Top 17 prospects hang out with Kansas City elementary school students

By Dennis Evans

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — The big kids got to get out on the field and have fun with the little kids.

All 17 NFL Draft prospects invited to Kansas City this week spent the morning at Central Middle School for an on the field play football event.

The players led students through football drills and took the time to talk with them about some lessons they have learned on the way to becoming NFL stars.

Boston College Eagles wide receiver Zay Flowers Meet the 17 college football prospects the NFL invited to this week’s NFL Draft in Kansas City “You got the kids running around and we were once in their shoes and now that we get a chance to come back to give to them it means everything,” said Will Anderson, the talented linebacker from Alabama.

Even on a week like this, the biggest week of the players young lives, they were on the field taking time to share much more than tips about football.

“I was where they are now,” said Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud. “I’m nobody special. I’m just little CJ. So I definitely think when they get to see us and touch us and be up close, it gives them hope.”

