Armed bank robbery, carjacking suspect arrested following chase

    SANTA CRUZ, California (KSBW) — An armed man suspected of robbing two banks and carjacking a vehicle in Santa Cruz County was arrested Saturday.

Police identified the suspect on Sunday as 43-year-old Adam Henry Roberts.

Santa Cruz police were called to the first bank robbery on Ocean Street around 11:30 a.m. As officers responded, they learned Roberts carjacked a blue Toyota Tacoma pickup truck and left the area, investigators said.

Police issued a “be on the look out” alert to nearby law enforcement agencies.

As officers looked for the suspect, investigators said a second bank robbery happened on 41st Avenue in Capitola.

Minutes later, Capitola police officers spotted the blue pickup truck and began a pursuit. Multiple agencies joined the chase that eventually ended with Roberts crashing on northbound Highway 17 near Scotts Valley, police said.

Roberts was arrested and taken to the hospital for what police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

According to investigators, officers found an un-serialized 45 caliber semi-automatic handgun and money believed to have been stolen from the banks.

Roberts was booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail, where he remains in custody as of Sunday morning. He is facing multiple charges including, robbery, carjacking and being a felon in possession of a firearm, police said.

Roberts also faces an attempted carjacking charge after an unsuccessful attempt to carjack a motorcyclist at gunpoint in the parking lot of one of the banks, police said. He is also accused of trying to disarm a Santa Cruz police officer while being treated at the hospital.

Anyone with any information or who may have witnessed any of the alleged crimes are asked to call the Santa Cruz Police Department or Capitola Police Department.

