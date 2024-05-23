Idaho teachers pay comparison

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - With the spotlight on teacher's pay, Local News 8 looked into the average salary of teachers in our area.

Pay can vary depending on the cost of living in an area. Data shared by idahoednews.org shows teacher salaries in Idaho Falls average at $56,555 between 2022-23. Teachers in Pocatello average at $57,438. Blaine County is Idaho’s highest paying school district, with teacher salaries averaging at $80,152. Meanwhile, Firth School District averages at $45,588.

Dylan Barfuss is the public information officer for the Idaho Falls School District. He says a teacher's salary generally depends on the level of education

"If you have a bachelor's degree, it's about $47,447. If you have a bachelor's degree with 24 additional credits beyond your certification, then that jumps you up to 49,477. If you have to start out with your master's degree, then you start out $50,977."

Idaho ranks 40th for highest teacher salaries in the U.S. It has gone up two ranks since the school year prior.