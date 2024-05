AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - The Ammon Broulim's is kicking-off the Memorial Day weekend Friday morning with its annual Memorial Day Celebration and Breakfast.

Seating will begin at 6:50 a.m.

A short veterans celebration program will begin at 7 a.m.

Breakfast will immediately follow.

The event is free to all veterans, their families and the public.

Broulim's hopes to double last years attendance which was 325 people.