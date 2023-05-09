Man fatally shot after trying to rob armored car on Milwaukee’s south side identified

By Web staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The person who was shot and killed after police said he tried to rob an armored car on Milwaukee’s south side has been identified.

Milwaukee police say it started just before 5 p.m. when the 42-year-old Kenosha man — Pablo Bermudez — shot at an armored car guard during the attempted robbery. Then, a different guard shot the suspect, who died at the scene.

The guard who was shot at by the suspect is expected to survive. The guard who fired his gun was not injured.

Shots fired outside a Milwaukee bank, just outside West Allis. The suspect is dead after a shootout with an armored truck driver and passenger police say he was trying to rob.

“It was scary and then I walked outside, should we lock the door? Are we supposed to lock the door? So, I asked a police officer. He said no,” said Gail Thelan, who works nearby.

Hours after gunfire rang out right here, North Shore Bank at 58th and Forest Home was surrounded by yellow tape as police worked to put the pieces together. Police say in the attempted robbery, the suspect shot a 36-year-old armored truck guard. That’s when the other guard, a 25-year-old from Watertown, fired back, fatally shooting the suspect.

It’s an area mixed with both business and residential. Neighbors showed us camera footage, which shows an armored truck pulling up to the bank around 4:51 p.m. Before 5:00 p.m. the first squad cars arrive on scene.

“We’ve been here 26 years and we’ve always banked over there. We knew the tellers that retired there over the years. They’ve had a few robberies over the last couple years. Two, three, four of them, I don’t know how many,” said Thelan.

Police say they recovered two handguns and one shotgun from the scene. The 36-year-old armored guard who was shot is hospitalized but is expected to survive.

