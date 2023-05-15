Portland police warn about dangerous batch of drugs after 8 die from possible overdoses

By FOX 12 Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The Portland Police Bureau is warning of a potentially dangerous batch of drugs circulating the streets after eight people died from possible overdoses over the weekend.

Within the last three days, police say eight people have died from possible overdoses. Police say the concerning pattern comes from evidence that shows the person thought they were ingesting cocaine but it was really a blend of cocaine and fentanyl, or in some cases possibly just pure fentanyl.

Investigators say six of the eight overdoses are likely fentanyl related and the other two are pending additional investigations, which are being led by the medical examiner’s office, along with Portland Police Narcotics and Organized Crime (NOC) Unit.

Police provided the following information about the possible overdoses:

May 12, 11:38 a.m., 38-year-old man inside an apartment in the 12100 block of East Burnside Street, case number 23-123928 May 12, 1:34 p.m., 42-year-old man in a tent in the 8100 block of Southeast Rhine Street, case number 23-124037 May 13, 12:24 a.m., 47-year-old man in a vehicle in Sellwood Riverfront Park, 8049 SE Oaks Park Way, case number 23-124623 May 13, 1:44 a.m., unknown age man in a grassy area at West Burnside Street and Northwest 8th Avenue, case number 23-124669 May 13, 4:21 p.m., 69-year-old man in an apartment in the 800 block of Northwest Naito Parkway, case number 23-125214 May 13, 11:49 p.m., 49-year-old man and 37-year-old man in an apartment in the 16000 block of Northeast Sandy Boulevard, case number 23-125607 May 14, 4:31 p.m., unknown age person in the 8100 Block of North Hartman Street, case number 23-126180

All eight investigation are ongoing. Police are asking anyone who knows anything about the investigation to contact them at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference the corresponding case number.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.