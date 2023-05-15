Woman finds out she’s 36 weeks pregnant with miracle child after 20 years of trying to conceive

By Cori Duke

MOUNDS, Oklahoma (KJRH) — All hope felt lost for one Green Country couple facing infertility issues until the shock of a lifetime brought them a sweet baby girl after 20 years of trying to conceive.

Their story is one they hope will give others a little faith as they navigate the struggles of trying to start a family. However, their little miracle isn’t the only shock factor in their story.

It all started at the Dry Creek Coffee Shop.

“We came in and had coffee,” Patty Taylor said. “Every day, a cup of coffee, a tall cup of coffee.”

As Patty Taylor sat at the coffee shop with her husband, Brad, the two couldn’t help but realize how different life feels now.

“It still feels like a dream,” Patty said.

Their table for two, now transformed into a table for three. Their four-month-old daughter Leigha Fae now joins them. Her journey to her mother’s arms is a special one, two decades in the making.

“I was told by three different doctors that I had a greater chance of getting hit by lightning and winning the lottery at the time,” Patty said.

At a young age, she was diagnosed with polycystic ovarian syndrome. When she found out she was pregnant with her son, Johnny, over twenty years ago, the dark clouds lifted. That is until she attempted to have a second child. The odds again were not in Patty’s favor.

“It was very emotional,” she said. “It was very stressful.”

For 20 years, pregnancy test after a pregnancy test came back negative. As time added a number to her age, Patty, now 42, but the thought of having a child out of her mind until it hit her again like a ton of bricks.

“Thank God I was lying down already because I was hyperventilating as soon as I saw her heart,” Patty said.

What felt like heartburn and stomach pains sent her to an ultrasound to check for a possible obstruction. What she saw instead was little, Leigha Fae.

“It was very surreal,” Patty said.

As if the shock of getting pregnant was not enough, it was the next bit of information that really took her by surprise. Patty was 36 weeks pregnant.

“I was starstruck by it,” Patty’s husband, Brad, said. “I was like, there’s no way. The way she was sounding, I was like oh no, this is real.”

Patty said her slight weight gain now made sense, but she really had no other symptoms of her pregnancy.

Three weeks later, Jan. 2, the Taylors found themselves at St. John’s Hospital in Tulsa. Their miracle child, Leigha Fae, was finally in their arms.

“It was dream-like,” Brad said. “Frozen in time in a way. As soon as I held her, everything just stopped.”

A sweet six-pound baby was born not only healthy but a true testament to “keeping the faith.”

“God has a plan,” Patty said. “We don’t know what that plan is. We don’t understand that plan, but God does have a plan. Live your life. Everything happens for a reason. Don’t give up. Just keep trying.”

The Taylors credit the health of their baby’s safe delivery to St. John’s.

