Off-duty police officer involved in possible road rage shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — An off-duty Philadelphia police officer and a man on a scooter exchanged gunfire during a possible road rage incident Thursday, police said.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. along the 7600 block of Ridge Avenue in the city’s Roxborough section.

The road was closed into Friday morning during the investigation.

Action News is told a man on a scooter fired a gun into the off-duty officer’s vehicle during the incident.

The officer returned fire and then the suspect ran from the scene.

Police said the officer was not hurt; it’s unclear whether the suspect was hit after the officer returned fire.

Law enforcement sources said the suspect may have been involved in a nearby robbery before the shooting.

Action News was on the scene during the height of the investigation as a police chopper was in the air searching for the suspect.

Officers also used K9s to help search the large wooded area nearby.

