Tyre Nichols’ family launches touching and very personal tribute

By MARLEE GINTER

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — Sunsets, outdoor spaces, and emotions cut through in a very personal display in Sacramento: It’s the world seen through the eyes of Tyre Nichols.

Several of his photographs are now on display for his community to take in.

His older sister Keyana Dixon spearheaded the first fundraiser Friday for the Tyre Nichols Foundation. They’re auctioning off some of Tyre’s best work.

Nichols spent much of his time behind the lens with a passion for photography. His passion is on display for all to take in and even bring home.

The money raised will go towards resources for young fathers, as Tyre was a young father himself. It will also support after-school activities in underserved communities and creative arts programs.

Tyre’s Godsister, Latoya Yizar, says it’s important the money raised goes right back into his own community.

