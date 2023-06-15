5 dogs die in RV fire at Florida State Fairgrounds before American Kennel Club All-Breed dog show

By Julie Salomone

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Florida (WFTS) — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said five dogs died after an RV caught on fire at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

The dogs were set to compete in the American Kennel Club All-Breed Dog Show. The fire started around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday. When firefighters arrived, the RV was about 50% engulfed in flames. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said five boxers died in the fire.

Susan McQueen is a dog handler and a member of the American Kennel Club. She said everyone was devastated by the news.

“The dog part really hits us hard. There were dozens of people that were trying to save them when they saw the smoke, but it was too late,” said Susan McQueen.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire is “undetermined” at this time, but the investigation is ongoing. Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said at this point, the fire appears “accidental.”

“There’s electricity here, there’s hookups for RVs, and then, of course, they all have generators as well; which one or both were operating at that time, I don’t know,” said McQueen.

A fellow dog owner started a GoFundMe pageto help the dog handler who lost his five boxers. The money will be used to purchase another RV.

“It’s really a heartfelt response because everyone feels like, oh my gosh, that could have been me because there’s so many dog show people and professional handlers that travel in their motor homes. They basically live in their motor homes,” she said.

“We’re all just very solemn. We don’t have the normal spirit; we usually have kicking off a five-day show,” added McQueen.

The AKC All Breed Dog Show started on Wednesday, June 14, and runs until Sunday, June 18, at the Florida State Fairgrounds.

If you would like more information or would like to donate, click here: gofundme.com/f/tragic-rv-fire-in-tampa-dog-show?utm_medium=referral&utm_source=unknown&utm_campaign=comms_w869+tragic-rv-fire-in-tampa-dog-show

