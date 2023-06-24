Mother makes history with Quadruplet birth at Mercy Hospital

By CBS MIAMI TEAM

COCONUT GROVE, Florida (WFOR) — Mayra Bradley gave birth not to one, not two, but four babies, marking the first occurrence of quadruplets delivered at Mercy Hospital in 70 years.

She described learning this was not an ordinary pregnancy.

“The doctor that was doing the ultrasound was like, yep, there’s four, four babies. Then I literally passed out on the table. He was giggling because he was so nervous. I couldn’t believe it. I said there’s no way that that could happen. How did that happen?” Bradley said.

The doctors were concerned because this was a high-risk pregnancy.

At 30 weeks, Mayra successfully delivered the quadruplets and achieved a historic milestone.

Mom and all four baby girls are doing well.

