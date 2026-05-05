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Local Forecast

Gusty with clouds and sun today ahead of freezing temps tonight

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Updated
today at 1:33 PM
Published 6:06 AM

Good morning we got a slight chance of a shower here early then clouds and waking up to 40's. It’ll be sunny today with ahigh around 63. Breezes going 16 to 25 with gust as high as 35 mph. Mostly clear tonight and it gets cold. We’ll have frost/freeze warnings in effect with a low round 27-30. Blustery north northeast winds 20 to 25 and wind gust could reach as high as 35 miles an hour.

Wednesday it’ll be sunny and highs right around 62 with winds gusting up to 18 and then partly sunny to partly cloudy conditions for Wednesday night into Thursday. We’ll jump from 42 Wednesday night to around 73 for Thursday and 74 for Friday.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather

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Jeff Roper

Jeff is a member of the First Alert Team.

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