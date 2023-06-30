Northern Kentucky city officially renames street in honor of Taylor Swift concert

By Matthew Dietz

BELLEVUE, Kentucky (WLWT) — A Northern Kentucky city is getting into the “Swiftie” spirit ahead of Taylor Swift’s much-anticipated Cincinnati concert.

On Thursday, Taylor Avenue in Bellevue was officially renamed “Taylor Swift Avenue.”

The city celebrated the renaming with a pink street sign.

Local businesses will also be joining in on the fun, offering “Swiftie Specials” for the concert.

The city also awarded three residents the title of “Bellevue’s Swiftiest Fan.” Each winner got to take home a street sign and talk about their favorite song.

On Thursday, Bellevue police released a statement on Facebook, reminding neighbors that street signs are city property after a mom and two juveniles were caught trying to steal the “Taylor Swift Avenue” sign.

Police said anyone who tries that again will face criminal charges.

