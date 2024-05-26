Top 10 things to know about visiting Yellowstone National Park during the 2024 summer season

MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS, Wyo. (KIFI) – If you plan to travel to Yellowstone National Park this summer, plan ahead to protect yourself and this wild and awe-inspiring place.

Within the park’s 2.2 million acres, visitors have unparalleled opportunities to observe wildlife in an intact ecosystem, explore geothermal areas that contain half the world’s active geysers and view geologic wonders like the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone River.

Follow the top 10 things to know to enjoy your visit and protect the park for generations to come:

Additionally, if you really want to share your love for Yellowstone, take the Yellowstone Pledge. Encourage your friends and family to do the same and share your photos with us online using #YellowstonePledge.