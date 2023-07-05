See why this NJ man is running through every street in Camden County

By Matteo Iadonisi

PENNSAUKEN, New Jersey (WPVI) — Jack Witzig didn’t become an avid runner until he was 39 years old as a method of losing weight. But he grew up close to the world of athleticism thanks to his father.

Don Witzig was a track and cross country coach at Cherry Hill East High School. He battled Lewy Body Dementia until his passing in 2016.

“That has sort of the mental aspects of Alzheimer’s and the physical aspects of Parkinson’s,” said Witzig.

Witzig, now a marathon runner training for the big show in Boston, picked up the pace with his running hobby over the last three years.

“Then I thought, well, I’m out doing this. Why don’t I turn this into something that can help cause that I care about?” he said. “During 2020, I want to say, is when I when I actually started planning out my runs with the goal of running every street in Camden County.”

Using several mobile apps like CityStrides, web services and a spreadsheet, Witzig is tracking and planning a path towards crossing off every street in the county with the exception of major highways.

While doing so, he is committing to donate 50 cents for every mile he runs to the Lewy Body Dementia Association.

“If it’s a little over 2,000 miles, then I’ll have donated a little over $1,000,” he said.

He hopes that his running and activism will encourage others to see every corner of their community and contribute to causes close to their hearts.

