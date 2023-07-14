‘Rotting hooves’: Scio man arrested after 26 sheep found abused, neglected

By KPTV Staff

SCIO Oregon (KPTV) — Deputies say 26 sheep have been seized after being found abused and neglected in Linn County.

According to the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded Wednesday to the 40000 block of Rodgers Mountain Loop.

Investigating deputies were given permission to enter from the landowner who was renting out the property to 43-year-old Brian Dietrich, of Scio.

Deputies soon discovered animals in various stages of neglect, including sheep with rotting hooves, wounds in their chests from being forced to lay for extended periods and several already dead.

The little water that was available was filled with algae and bugs, LCSO said.

During the raid, 26 sheep were seized, with 8 showing signs of a bad limp and unable to walk long. The LCSO says vets are working closely with hopes of helping the animals recover.

Dietrich was taken into custody and arrested on 26 counts of Animal Neglect II before being booked into the Linn County Jail.

