Parents suspect foul play after child drowns in neighborhood pond

By Alexandria Galtney

Click here for updates on this story

RANKIN COUNTY, Mississippi (WAPT) — The parents of an 11-year-old who died following a drowning incident are calling on multiple agencies to investigate their son’s death.

The parents of Liam Guise said their son died Aug. 21 after Guise was found in a nearby pond near Reservoir Way in Rankin County.

According to Guise’s mother, her son was an avid swimmer.

“Our son has been swimming since the age of two,” said Raquel Guise, the victim’s mother. “He was introduced to the water when he was just three or four months, so he had he fell at the shallow end like they are trying to portray, he would have been able to swim out.”

Rankin County deputies said a neighbor found Guise in the pond but was unable to get him out.

Deputies said they jumped in and pulled Guise to safety, performing CPR. Guise was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“We just want answers, and we are not going to stop until we get answers,” said Ricardo Guise, Liam Guise’s father.

According to the 11-year-old’s mother, Liam also had bruises on his face.

The sheriff’s office said the incident is under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.