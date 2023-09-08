Houston man charged with obscenity after allegedly making child pornography using relative’s photo

By Web staff

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — A Houston man is accused of making images of child pornography using a relative’s photo.

Dante Puente, 41, was arrested on Thursday by Houston police.

ABC13 obtained video of Puente in probable cause court as he faces five charges of obscenity.

The charges against him were read overnight.

“He then superimposed her face onto the naked bodies of other children found on the internet to create images of child pornography,” the judge said.

The relative is also a child.

Puente’s bond was set at $250,000. If he makes bond, Puente won’t be allowed on the internet or around any children other than his biological sons, who are 20 and 17 years of age.

