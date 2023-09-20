Former bridal shop owner charged for defrauding customers of $50K

By Emily Brown

OAKLAND CO., Michigan (WNEM) — A former bridal store owner has been charged for allegedly defrauding customers who bought thousands of dollars of merchandise from her store.

On Friday, Sept. 15, Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald charged 58-year-old Nadica Ristivojevic, of West Bloomfield, with four counts of larceny by conversion ($1,000 to $20,000), in addition to nine previously issued charges, the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Ristivojevic was the owner of Birmingham Bridal. It is alleged that multiple customers purchased and never received thousands of dollars in custom wedding gowns and merchandize, the prosecutor’s office said. Allegedly, Ristivojevic was using funds from newer orders to pay for old orders.

The prosecutor’s office said the shop closed abruptly in June 2023 without fulfilling customers’ orders or issuing refunds. This forced customers to place rush orders elsewhere ahead of their weddings.

In total, the victims were defrauded of approximately $50,000, according to the prosecutor’s office.

“The defendant robbed these victims of tens of thousands of dollars, but the stress, anxiety, and inconvenience she caused when she committed these crimes goes far beyond money. My office will continue pursuing justice for the numerous victims in this case,” McDonald said.

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, Ristivojevic was arraigned on the charges and remains in the Oakland County Jail.

The prosecutor’s office said it’s possible there are more victims out there who were defrauded by Ristivojevic.

