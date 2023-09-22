Baltimore County police investigating antisemitic graffiti at Jewish cemetery

By Khiree Stewart

Click here for updates on this story

ROSEDALE, Maryland (WBAL) — Baltimore County police said they are investigating a case of vandalism at a Jewish cemetery in Rosedale.

Police said someone spray-painted hate symbols on the entrance to the cemetery.

The hateful graffiti is upsetting to residents, especially so close to the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur.

“It’s really disheartening that people have hate in themselves to spread this vile message,” Brad Kauffman said.

Kauffman said he was shocked to see the vandalism at the entrance to the Ner Tamid Cemetery, where his grandparents are buried. The graffiti featured a swastika and other images.

“My mother came here to visit her father’s grave before the upcoming Yom Kippur holiday, where it’s customary for Jews to visit their loved ones. She was horrified to see this,” Kauffman said.

A representative for the cemetery said this is the first time something like this has happened there.

“It has happened in other cemeteries and even here in Baltimore. So, it’s not a new issue, but it’s still appalling every time you see it,” Kauffman said.

Baltimore County police Chief Robert McCullough spoke about the incident during a public safety meeting Wednesday.

“Any time there’s any type of hate crime or any type of destruction of property related to those types of things, we’re always concerned in Baltimore County. We always document and investigate those types of incidents, and I’m sure that we will be dedicating all resources to investigating that issue,” McCullough said.

Kauffman said he believes knowledge is power when it comes to keeping things like this from happening in the future.

“I think it’s really incumbent upon them to educate themselves and to learn about the Jewish community. We’re good people and this is not something that they should be doing. It’s just disgusting,” he said.

Cemetery workers are in the process of removing the graffiti. Police are still looking for the person responsible.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.